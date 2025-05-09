WPA and Matchroom Finally Call a Truce – Pool Fans Can Breathe Again

After months of back-and-forth that left players and fans venting all over social media, the drama between the World Pool Association (WPA) and Matchroom is finally over. Yes, you read that right — they’ve struck a deal! And this one’s a biggie.

In a major step forward for professional pool, the WPA has officially agreed to ratify all World Nineball Tour (WNT) events from here on out. That means no more player suspensions, no more uncertainty, and no more fear of punishment for just playing the game.

One of the biggest wins? All previously suspended player licenses are now reinstated — completely free of charge. On top of that, WPA-licensed players are now free to compete in WNT events without risking penalties. In short: play where you want, when you want.

Matchroom has been a driving force in elevating the sport’s profile globally, and this agreement only solidifies their role in shaping the future of pool. The WPA says this partnership aligns perfectly with their mission to grow the game and keep its structure rock-solid.

WPA President Ishaun Singh shared his thoughts on the deal, calling it a move that will “help drive pool forward in a unified and sustainable way.” He emphasized how important it is to have all stakeholders working together under a clear global structure.

Matchroom Multi Sport CEO Emily Frazer also didn’t hold back, saying the past year has been a rollercoaster — with players stuck in the middle. “Players should be the priority and shouldn’t play in fear of being banned,” she said. Now, with the deal done, she’s setting her sights on making the WNT the best pro pool tour on the planet.

With this new chapter beginning, fans can finally look ahead to a more united and exciting future for professional pool. Let’s just hope the only battles we see from now on are on the table.