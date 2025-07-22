GORST OPENS CAMPAIGN TO RETAIN WORLD CROWN – 2025 WORLD POOL CHAMPIONSHIP

Fedor Gorst kickstarted his campaign with a commanding 9-3 victory in his opening match against young star Sam Henderson, securing his spot in the next round of the 2025 World Pool Championship.

In collaboration with the Saudi Arabia Billiard & Snooker Federation and under the supervision of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sport, the 2025 World Pool Championship—the crown jewel of the World Nineball Tour—returns to the iconic Green Halls in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 21–26 July.

Despite going two racks down at the start after a miss on the 6-ball, Gorst found his rhythm in the third rack to take control of the table. The defending champion edged ahead in rack five and never looked back, sealing a composed 9-3 victory to reach the winners qualification stage.

Gorst stated: “I was nervous – it’s been a while since I’ve played a major… But you know, it’s tough. It’s the biggest tournament of the year. First-round matches are always nerve-racking. Sam started really well going up 2-0. It could have been a completely different result. Overall, I’m happy with the way I played.”

Gorst went on: “It feels good to be back as the reigning champion – but every tournament feels different. Coming back as the defending champion, there’s a little bit more pressure. The odds are against me, but I don’t really care about the odds — I feel good.”

Jayson Shaw also impressed with a commanding 9-1 victory in his opening match, storming through to the next stage. Despite a few errors, the Brit maintained composure to deliver a strong result as he begins his pursuit to become the first British player to win the title since 2012.

Shaw commented: “I played well overall — made a few mistakes, but I managed to survive and capitalise on my opponent’s errors, which ultimately helped me secure the win. I’m looking forward to the next match. I’m hoping for a deep run, but I’m taking it one match at a time and staying focused.”

Five-time US Open champion Shane Van Boening didn’t enjoy the same fortune, suffering defeat on the opening day after a gruelling hill-hill battle against Luong Duc Thien. Despite breaking in the final rack, a failed safety on the 1-ball gave the Vietnamese cueist a perfect 1-9 combo opportunity to steal the frame from the American.

Reflecting on his loss, Van Boening shared: “What can I say — I lost. It’s as simple as that. But I’m back tomorrow, and I’m hoping to dig deep, survive the next stage, and come out with a win.”

Duong Quoc Hoang delivered an impressive performance on day one, defeating the South African 9-3 to begin his pursuit of becoming the first Vietnamese player to win the World Pool Championship.

Duong reflected: “It was my first match, and I knew I had to stay focused from the very first shot. I tried to play with clarity and heart, not just for myself but for everyone back home who’s been supporting me. Every victory, no matter how small, is a reminder that all the sacrifices and hard work are worth it. I’m just grateful for the chance to keep going.”

Duong went on to share what it would mean to him to be the first Vietnamese player to win the World Pool Championship:

“That would be more than a personal achievement — it would be a dream come true for a whole generation of Vietnamese players. I carry with me the hopes of many people who love this game but never had the chance to go this far. To win would be to show that no dream is too big, even if you come from a small place.”

The World Pool Championship continues tomorrow with the second half of the field set to battle it out. Johann Chua, Hanoi Open champion and last year’s World Pool Championship semi-finalist, is set to face Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Al-Balkhi to open day two.

Fans can follow the full draw and live rack-by-rack scoring at www.wntlivescores.com, with global coverage on SSC (KSA), Sky Sports (UK & Ireland), and WNT TV in selected international territories.

For all the latest news and updates, follow Matchroom Pool on Facebook, Instagram and X, TikTok and YouTube.