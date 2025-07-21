EVENT GUIDE – 2025 WORLD POOL CHAMPIONSHIP
The 2025 World Pool Championship, the crown jewel of the World Nineball Tour, will take place at Green Halls, Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 21-26 July.
In collaboration with the Saudi Billiard & Snooker Federation and under the supervision of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sport, this glorious tournament returns, continuing to set new benchmarks in pool.
THE WORLD POOL CHAMPIONSHIP
Dates: July 21-26, 2025
Venue: Green Halls, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
TICKETS
Spectators will be able to catch the action live from the Green Halls in Jeddah throughout the week, with tickets available here.
BROADCAST LIST
- Sky Sports – United Kingdom & Ireland
- SSC – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and MENA Territories
- Shahid – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and MENA Territories
- FanDuel – USA & Canada (Non-Exclusive)
- Viaplay – Scandinavia, Netherlands, Iceland, Poland
- AMC Network – Hungary
- Fox Sports – Australia
- Nova – Czech Republic & Slovakia
- Huya – China
- Sky Network – New Zealand
- Sportscast – Chinese Taipei
- Sportklub – Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia
- StarHub – Singapore
- Onesports – Philippines
- Vietnam Billiards Promotions – Vietnam (Non-Exclusive)
- WNT TV – Vietnam, USA, and other international territories
Table Coverage
Table 1 will be the main TV table across international broadcasters. Tables 2 and 3 will be shown exclusively on WNT TV (except in Saudi Arabia), offering fans extended access to more world-class matches.
Table 4 will be streamed for free on the Matchroom Pool YouTube channel, giving fans a chance to follow even more of the action online.
Fans outside the listed regions can watch the full tournament live on WNT TV, the official global home of nineball. Sign up now to watch every moment live and on demand.
PLAYERS
The World Pool Championship boasts an impressive field size of 128 competing players, representing over 40 different nationalities.
The prestigious tournament will feature the Top 64 World Nineball Tour professional pool players along with wildcard players from the host nation, Saudi Arabia, and from around the globe.
Selected players participating in the World Pool Championship:
Fedor Gorst – Defending Champion (USA)
Khaled Alghamdi (Saudi Arabia)
Aloysius Yapp (Singapore)
Mohammed Baabad (Saudi Arabia)
Johann Chua (The Philippines)
Ameer Ali (Iraq)
Jayson Shaw (Great Britain)
Joshua Filler (Germany)
Shane Van Boening (USA)
Abdullah El Enezi (Kuwait)
Duong Quoc Hoang (Vietnam)
Francisco Sanchez Ruiz (Spain)
Ko Pin Yi (Chinese Taipei)
PRIZE FUND
The World Pool Championship has a record-breaking prize fund of $1,000,000 with the below breakdown:
Prize Money:
Winner – $250,000
Runner Up – $100,000
Semi Finalists – $50,000
Quarter Finalists – $25,000
Last 16 – $15,000
Last 32 – $7,000
Last 64 – $3,500
Losers Qualification – $2,000
98th – 128th $1,000
Highest Break and Run – $10,000
Total – $1,000,000
SCHEDULE
The World Pool Championship will take place from 21-26 July.
Session Times (Local Time AST):
Monday 21 July: 19:30 – 00:00
Tuesday 22 July: 13:00 – 17:30, 19:30 – 00:00
Wednesday 23 July: 13:00 – 17:30, 19:30 – 00:00
Thursday 24 July: 13:00 – 17:30, 19:30 – 00:00
Friday 25 July: 14:00 – 18:00, 20:00 – 00:00
Saturday 26 July: 13:00 – 17:30, 19:30 – 23:00
LIVE SCORING
The only way to track all matches across the World Pool Championship, as well as the latest scores, seeded draws and fixtures at Matchroom events, is through the WNT Live Scoring site here.
MERCHANDISE
The World Nineball Tour’s official Clothing partner Onboard Sportswear will be on hand at the World Pool Championship with an exclusive line of merchandise available to spectators.
From Event Jerseys and Training Jackets to Graphic Tees, shop the full range here.
SOCIALS
You can keep track of all the action as it unfolds across Matchroom Pool’s social media channels. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X, TikTok and YouTube.
Official Partners
The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sport
The Saudi Arabian Billiards & Snooker Federation.
Supporting Partners
Jeddah Season
Nova Water
Official Cue, Case, & Rest Partner
Cuetec
Official Cloth Partner
Simonis
Official Table Partner
Rasson
Official Billiard Ball Partner
Aramith
Official Chalk, Tip and Glove Partner
Kamui
Official Template Rack Partner
Magic Ball Rack
Official Clothing Partner
Onboard Sportswear
