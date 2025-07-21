EVENT GUIDE – 2025 WORLD POOL CHAMPIONSHIP

The 2025 World Pool Championship, the crown jewel of the World Nineball Tour, will take place at Green Halls, Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 21-26 July.

In collaboration with the Saudi Billiard & Snooker Federation and under the supervision of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sport, this glorious tournament returns, continuing to set new benchmarks in pool.

THE WORLD POOL CHAMPIONSHIP

Dates: July 21-26, 2025

Venue: Green Halls, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

TICKETS

Spectators will be able to catch the action live from the Green Halls in Jeddah throughout the week, with tickets available here.

BROADCAST LIST

Sky Sports – United Kingdom & Ireland

SSC – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and MENA Territories

Shahid – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and MENA Territories

FanDuel – USA & Canada (Non-Exclusive)

Viaplay – Scandinavia, Netherlands, Iceland, Poland

AMC Network – Hungary

Fox Sports – Australia

Nova – Czech Republic & Slovakia

Huya – China

Sky Network – New Zealand

Sportscast – Chinese Taipei

Sportklub – Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia

StarHub – Singapore

Onesports – Philippines

Vietnam Billiards Promotions – Vietnam (Non-Exclusive)

WNT TV – Vietnam, USA, and other international territories

Table Coverage

Table 1 will be the main TV table across international broadcasters. Tables 2 and 3 will be shown exclusively on WNT TV (except in Saudi Arabia), offering fans extended access to more world-class matches.

Table 4 will be streamed for free on the Matchroom Pool YouTube channel, giving fans a chance to follow even more of the action online.

Fans outside the listed regions can watch the full tournament live on WNT TV, the official global home of nineball. Sign up now to watch every moment live and on demand.

PLAYERS

The World Pool Championship boasts an impressive field size of 128 competing players, representing over 40 different nationalities.

The prestigious tournament will feature the Top 64 World Nineball Tour professional pool players along with wildcard players from the host nation, Saudi Arabia, and from around the globe.

Selected players participating in the World Pool Championship:

Fedor Gorst – Defending Champion (USA)

Khaled Alghamdi (Saudi Arabia)

Aloysius Yapp (Singapore)

Mohammed Baabad (Saudi Arabia)

Johann Chua (The Philippines)

Ameer Ali (Iraq)

Jayson Shaw (Great Britain)

Joshua Filler (Germany)

Shane Van Boening (USA)

Abdullah El Enezi (Kuwait)

Duong Quoc Hoang (Vietnam)

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz (Spain)

Ko Pin Yi (Chinese Taipei)

PRIZE FUND

The World Pool Championship has a record-breaking prize fund of $1,000,000 with the below breakdown:

Prize Money:

Winner – $250,000

Runner Up – $100,000

Semi Finalists – $50,000

Quarter Finalists – $25,000

Last 16 – $15,000

Last 32 – $7,000

Last 64 – $3,500

Losers Qualification – $2,000

98th – 128th $1,000

Highest Break and Run – $10,000

Total – $1,000,000



SCHEDULE

The World Pool Championship will take place from 21-26 July.

Session Times (Local Time AST):

Monday 21 July: 19:30 – 00:00

Tuesday 22 July: 13:00 – 17:30, 19:30 – 00:00

Wednesday 23 July: 13:00 – 17:30, 19:30 – 00:00

Thursday 24 July: 13:00 – 17:30, 19:30 – 00:00

Friday 25 July: 14:00 – 18:00, 20:00 – 00:00

Saturday 26 July: 13:00 – 17:30, 19:30 – 23:00

LIVE SCORING

The only way to track all matches across the World Pool Championship, as well as the latest scores, seeded draws and fixtures at Matchroom events, is through the WNT Live Scoring site here.

MERCHANDISE

The World Nineball Tour’s official Clothing partner Onboard Sportswear will be on hand at the World Pool Championship with an exclusive line of merchandise available to spectators.

From Event Jerseys and Training Jackets to Graphic Tees, shop the full range here.

Official Partners

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sport

The Saudi Arabian Billiards & Snooker Federation.

Supporting Partners

Jeddah Season

Nova Water

Official Cue, Case, & Rest Partner

Cuetec



Official Cloth Partner

Simonis

Official Table Partner

Rasson

Official Billiard Ball Partner

Aramith

Official Chalk, Tip and Glove Partner

Kamui

Official Template Rack Partner

Magic Ball Rack

Official Clothing Partner

Onboard Sportswear