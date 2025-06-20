Diehl Brothers Dominate at 17th Annual Colorado Junior State Championships

The Colorado Junior State Championships is an exciting annual pool tournament just for young players across Colorado. Hosted by the Billiard Education Foundation (BEF), it’s all about giving kids and teens a chance to compete, grow their skills, and have fun in a supportive, competitive setting. The event features different age groups and game formats like 10-ball and 14.1 (straight pool), so everyone—from beginners to more experienced players—has a place to shine. But it’s more than just a local tournament. Top finishers may even qualify for national-level events like the BEF Junior Nationals, making this a great opportunity for those who dream big in the world of billiards. Whether you’re new to the game or already love the competition, the Colorado Junior State Championships is the perfect place to play, learn, and connect with other young players who share your passion. In a Press Release from Samm Diep-Vidal a Professional Pool/Billiard Instructor and 4x National Champion • National Team USA Junior Coach we would like to share the following.

Denver, CO – The 17th Annual Colorado Junior State Championships concluded at Felt Billiard in Englewood, Colorado on Saturday, June 14, 2025. This year’s intimate field drew players from across the state, as well as top players from Wyoming, Nebraska and even as far as Virginia.

“I’m so grateful to Felt Billiards for always providing a family-friendly space for all my endeavors,” said Samm Diep, House Pro @ Felt, adding, ”Huge Thanks to everyone who supported this event by sharing, competing and volunteering. I look forward to seeing you all at Nationals!”

Results:

18 & Under Boys 10-Ball: *Henry Diehl (Johnstown, Colorado)

16 & Under Boys 10-Ball: *Adam Diehl (Johnstown, Colorado)

18 & Under Girls 10 Ball: *Skyla Hockenberger (Cheyenne, Wyoming)

22 & Under Coed 14.1: Dillon Blankenbaker (Frederichsburg, Virginia)

22 & Under Coed 8-Ball: Dillon Blankenbaker (Frederichsburg, Virginia)

* Earned paid entry to the Billiard Education Foundation’s Junior National Championships in Quincy, Illinois July 7-12.