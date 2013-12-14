Efren Reyes vs Earl Strickland Challenge Tickets

Steinway Cafe and Billiards and Inside POOL TV are pleased to announce a legendary challenge match series between Efren Reyes and Earl Strickland will take place January 14-16, 2014 and is being hosted by Steinway Billiards in Astoria, NY. Specially priced tickets for the Pay-Per-View event are now on sale at InsidePOOL.TV.

The match series will feature three disciplines of pool; 8-ball, 9-ball and 10-ball with each day showcasing one style. The matches will all be races to 17 on a 10-foot table.

There are two ways to experience this event. In person, tickets are $10 per day or a three-day pass for $25. Since seating is limited, please purchase your tickets in advance by phoning Steinway Billiards at 718-472-2124.

The series will be live streamed at InsidePOOL.TV. To watch online via PPV, passes can be purchased at InsidePOOL.TV and are available for purchase. Pricing for the online PPV will be $10 per day and $25 for the three-day pass, for a limited time.

For the latest information, follow Inside POOL on Facebook.

One-Day Pass – Tuesday, January 14, 2014





One-Day Pass – Wednesday, January 15, 2014





One-Day Pass – Thursday, January 16, 2014





Three-Day Pass – Tuesday-Thursday, January 14-16, 2014







The event is being produced by London Bridge Promotions, NYC Grind, Inside POOL TV and Steinway Cafe and Billiards. Supporters for the event include The Bankshot Calculator and Kamui Tips.

About Efren Reyes

Efren Reyes is a living legend in his home country of the Philippines where he is o­ne of their highest profile sportsmen. When you arrive in the Philippines, one of the first sights you see is a huge picture of Efren Reyes. His 1999 World Championship victory live o­n TV, elevated pool into the major league and saw Efren Reyes become a national celebrity, starring in TV adverts for San Miguel Beer and McDonald’s among others. Efren Reyes is the 2002 International Challenge of Champions winner, the 2003 Mid-Atlantic 9-Ball Open Champion, the 1999 World 9-Ball Champion, and was the 1999 Player of the Year. He was also inducted into the Billiard Congress of America’s Hall of Fame in 2003.

Efren Reyes began playing billiards in 1974 and currently resides in Manila, Philippines. Now 59 years-old, Efren Reyes‘ talent shows no signs of abating. Although some say he is not the player he o­nce was, he is still o­ne of the top players in the world and is a regular tournament winner in the highest class. A big win in 2004 of $50,000 in the USA showed that when there is big money o­n the table, Reyes comes into his own. Despite his success, Efren Reyes remains as modest as ever and is a highly popular figure among his fellow professionals.

Accomplishments of Efren Reyes include the 2006 IPT World 8-Ball Championship and the 2007 Derby City Classic All-Around title. He has numerous television appearances and print media articles written about him. Efren Reyes seems that he will not slow down and whenever the money gets high, you can count on Efren being around to get a large share.

About Earl Strickland

Earl Strickland is the 2002 WPA World 9-Ball Champion, a six-time World 9-Ball Champion, a five-time U.S. Open 9-Ball Champion, and the five-time Player of the Year. He began playing pool in 1974 and currently resides in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA. Earl is most commonly known for his antics on and around the table during match play. He is extremely interactive with the crowd is considered to have one of the largest fan bases in billiards. In 2005 Earl Strickland was inducted into the BCA Hall of Fame. Earl is a player that spectators love to hate, but love to watch win too. In short, he is one of the most entertaining pool players of the modern day.