Ozone Billiards Gives $10,000 for The American Cancer Society’s Fight Against Breast Cancer

100 Percent of Profits from Select Items Donated in the Name of Breast Cancer Awareness, Research and Programs

KENNESAW, GA (November xx, 2013) – Ozone Billiards today announced that it has raised$10,000 for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and the fight against breast cancer. The money will help the American Cancer Society fight the disease with research, information and services, and access to mammograms for women who need them.

Ozone Billiards launched its first campaign to raise funds for breast cancer awareness, research and programs in October 2012. The concept created was to organize a group of billiard and dart products sold on the Ozone website and to dedicate all the profits to American Cancer Society’s fight against breast cancer. During the first month of the campaign, Ozone Billiards raised $1,000. But the company wanted to do more, so executives and employees decided to allow the campaign to run for the entire year. By the end of October 2013, they were able to raised $10,000.

Supporting cancer research hits close to home for the Ozone Billiards family. Owner, Shawn Gargano, had a grandmother who began a fight with breast cancer at a young age until she eventually lost the battle at age 78.

Shawn says “As a family business, I feel it is important to give back. We appreciate our customer’s participation. Without their support buying these products, we would not have been able to give such a large donation this year.”

Shawn also says that Ozone is continuing the program this year and will continue to do so as long as their customers support the campaign. You can take part by visiting their site athttp://www.ozonebilliards.com/breast-cancer-awareness.htmand purchasing any of the specified items. 100 percent of the profit from those sales will be donated again at the end of the 12-month period.

Ozone Billiards is a family-run business. Shawn Gargano and his wife, Ann-Marie, started the business in 2001. Exclusively an online store, Ozone Billiards will open its first brick and mortar location near their headquarters in Kennesaw, GA. They plan to open the first location in the spring of 2014 andwill continue offering outstanding customer service that includes Free Shipping and Free Returns, even for used items.

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of more than three million volunteers saving lives and fighting for every birthday threatened by every cancer in every community. As the largest voluntary health organization, the Society’s efforts have contributed to a 20 percent decline in cancer death rates in the U.S. since 1991, and a 50 percent drop in smoking rates. Thanks in part to our progress nearly 14 million Americans who have had cancer and countless more who have avoided it will celebrate more birthdays this year. As we mark our 100th birthday in 2013, we’re determined to finish the fight against cancer. We’re finding cures as the nation’s largest private, not-for-profit investor in cancer research, ensuring people facing cancer have the help they need and continuing the fight for access to quality health care, lifesaving screenings, clean air, and more. For more information, to get help, or to join the fight, call us anytime, day or night, at 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.