McDermott raises money for Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (November 21, 2013) – McDermott Cue Mfg. LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, performance shafts and billiard accessories. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, McDermott raised $800 for the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation.

During the month of October, a portion of the proceeds from select pink cues, cases and apparel items were donated to support the fight against breast cancer. With the help of their supporters, McDermott was able to raise $800 for the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation. For more information on the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation and how you can help, please visit http://www.tnbcfoundation.org.

McDermott Cue is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI and markets under the brands of McDermott Cue, Star Cue, Lucky Cue, Element Cue, Wildfire, Pool Prodigy, Intimidator i-Shafts, G-Core Shafts, Big Boy Shafts, Sledgehammer Break Cue and Stinger Break/Jump Cues.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.