Gao Meng Takes #1 Seed! China Powerhouse 8 Tries for the Yalin Worlds

Gao Meng took the World Championship by surprise and gives China another for its first World 10-Ball win

Manila, Philippines- The #1 seed after the round robin usually goes to an undefeated player. And not a surprise for a Chinese to get that honor. But the twist is, this is the first time a stage 1 qualifier has taken the #1 seed at the Worlds! 18 year old Gao Meng took her 3rd attempt in 3 years and finally won a qualifier. To top that, she also took the top seed after 3 exciting days of play at the World Championship. Dragon Promotions brings the greatest women’s tournament in the world once more to the Philippines with the 2013 Yalin Women’s World 10-Ball Championship! This year’s edition will take place October 28th – November 4th,2013 to luxurious Resorts World Manila, an upscale hotel and casino adding onto the dynamic atmosphere of the coveted championship. An elite 48 world class lady pros, the best of the best from 20 countries, will attend the event to decide who is the World Champion. Matches will air live daily from 2pm-7pm Manila time on www.insidepool.tv and broadcasted worldwide by ABS-CBN Sports and affiliates.

Meng is joined by fellow Chinese professionals including former World 10-Ball silver medalist Siming Chen, bronze medalst Xiaofang Fu, Sha Sha Liu, former bronze Han Yu, Zhuqing Bi, Jing Wu, and legenday Xiaoting Pan.

“Gao Meng geat Jasmin Ouschan when she was 14 years old. She has fire in her game when I watch her. I said for years that she is going to be a great player”, commented Charlie Williams, Executive Producer of the Worlds. Williams has a good eye for talent, as he has coached Allison Fisher, Yu Ram Cha, and Eunji Park. All of whom have made it to Day 4 of the World Championship sweet 16.

Meng turned more heads when she downed defending champion Ga Young Kim 6-3. Kim was a huge favorite to win her group but lost that honor to Meng. The 18 year old received a bye into the round of 16 for winning Group 1.

Though China has the largest contingent left in the field, China has yet to win Gold here at the Yalin Women’s World Championship.

