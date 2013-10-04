The 5th Annual Yalin Women’s World 10-Ball Championship

The Yalin World Championship is where players such as Jasmin Ouschan & Kelly Fisher became World Champions

Manila, Philippines- Dragon Promotions is pleased to announce the fifth installment of the greatest women’s tournament in the world, the 2013 Yalin Women’s World 10-Ball Championship! This year’s edition will take place October 28th – November 4th,2013 to luxurious Resorts World Manila, an upscale hotel and casino adding onto the dynamic atmosphere of the coveted championship. Final Stage 1 Qualifiers will be held at Star Billiards Manila on October 28-29th and the pre-event press conference on October 30th. An elite 48 world class lady pros, the best of the best from 20 countries, will attend the event to decide who is the World Champion. This year’s event is again title sponsored by Yalin Tables, one of the premier billiard table manufacturers of the world.

The Yalin World Championships will be live streamed on Inside Pool TV and sponsored by www.JBET.com , Official Table YALIN, Official Cue OB Cues, Official Balls by Aramith, Official Cloth Championship, Official Chalk Master by Tweeten Fibre, Official Magazine Pool & Billiard Magazine, Star Paper Corporation, www.SabongKing.com, and www.BaseGameph.com .

The Women’s World Championship is produced by Dragon Promotions and filmed by ABS-CBN Sports airing on BALLS, Studio 23, and a dozen other networks in countries worldwide. With massive media and global networks covering the Yalin Women’s World 10-Ball Championship, it will continue as still the biggest and most watched women’s billiard event in the world.

Players from around the world will join the event. The reigning World Champion Ga Young Kim of South Korea will be defending her title against all comers. The comers will be hailing from countries such as Russia, Iran, China, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Korea, Belgium, Australia, Taiwan, France, Philippines, Singapore, Poland, the United States and many more.

“10-Ball is the hardest and most skillful game for pool. Winning the Yalin World Championship is definitely in favor of the better professional players”, said Allison Fisher, 6x US Open 9-Ball Champion. The legendary Fisher is yet to win her first World 10-Ball title.

Yalin Billiards is unveiling its new shining white Yalin Championship Table to be used on all televised and live stream portions of the World 10-Ball

” Yalin Billiards is very excited once again to host all the champions from around the world to the 5th Annual Yalin Women’s World 10-Ball Championship! With our partner Dragon Promotions we try to improve each year to make the event the best World Championship in the world. This year we will be in a new location at the ritzy Resorts World casino and hotel, and we know all the ladies and fans will love it there. We also will unveil our new Yalin Table which we hope the players will love. We look forward to seeing all our friends such as Kelly Fisher, Jasmin Ouschan, Allison Fisher, Rubilen Amit, Yu Ram Cha, Siming Chen, and the defending champion Ga Young Kim all return. We always look forward to bringing this the Yalin Women’s World Championship to the millions of fans worldwide! ” , said Eric Ding, President of Yalin Billiard Goods Corporation.

www.JBET.com is one of the leading sponsors of the Yalin World Championship

“This is the biggest event and tournament that Yalin does each year. We work very hard to prepare the best tables, conditions, and ultimate environment for the professional players to excel and enjoy their games. That is why the world recognizes the Yalin Women’s World 10-Ball Championship with such respect”, says Susie Wang, Marketing Director for Yalin Billiards.

“It’s amazing how much the Yalin Women’s World 10-Ball has grown in the past 5 years. I personally really look forward to this event every year. The atmosphere is electric and the pressure is incredible on these fine ladies. They fight tooth and nail from the round robin stage and through the single elimination rounds. ” said Charlie Williams, Executive Producer of the Women’s Worlds and renown pro and coach.

The Yalin Women’s World 10-Ball is the most coveted title in women’s pool.

Reserve your room under the special Dragon Promotions rates at Resorts World Manila-Philippines. Email john.sotero@rwmanila.com and group.reservation@rwmanila.com

For more info email womensworld10ball@gmail.com and Stage 1 entry info Location : Star Billiards in Manila, Philippines . contact ttk@starpaper.com.ph for directions

Follow the latest news and updates on the Women’s Worlds at www.facebook.com/womensworld10ball and www.Womensworld10ball.com