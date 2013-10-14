MICHAELA TABB ANNOUNCED AS WPBL REFEREE

When the World Professional Billiard League resumes play of its regular season on November 2, 2013 Michaela Tabb will assume the league’s refereeing duties. Miss Tabb is slated to ref all of the

league’s remaining 18 matches which will be played at the WPBL Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

In a profession dominated by males worldwide, Ms. Tabb has taken on the moniker “LadyRef”. Michaela’s illustrious career as a referee began almost two decades ago, during which time she has presided over both amateur and pro matches such as the World Snooker Championships, WPA World 9-Ball Championship, the Mosconi Cup as well as other premiere events.

When asked about adding the WPBL to her already renowned career Ms. Tabb stated: “I am really excited about coming over and getting my teeth into a new challenge! I personally love a team format so I am really looking forward to being in on the action!”

The “LadyRef” has garnered overwhelming respect throughout the billiards industry including with the WPBL players. Chicago Rocket’s Mika Immonen was quoted as saying: “she has the professionalism and experience to manage any situation. I truly believe she might be the finest referee ever in cue sports.”

During the league’s eight days of play in November, all matches will be played in front of a live studio audience for later broadcast. Fans in the Las Vegas area are encouraged to attend any of the matches free of charge. For a complete list of the upcoming schedule, visit the league’s website. The WPBL will continue to make frequent announcements. Please follow the WPBL for additional updates:

