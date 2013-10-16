China’s Siming Chen Completes Team East

Manila, Philippines – China, Korea, Taiwan, and the Philippines will form Team Asia in this year’s JBET.com Queens Cup! Former World #1 Siming Chen of Shanghai, China has been selected as the final piece of the team representing the East. The World 10-Ball Championship silver medalist finalizes the elite Asian squad as Chen joins fellow powerhouses Rubilen Amit of the Philippines, Pei Chen Tsai of Taiwan, and Captain Ga Young Kim of South Korea. They will face the West Team of lady World Champions Jasmin Ouschan of Austria, America’s Vivian Villarreal and England’s Kelly Fisher the captain. One more member the Euro-USA Team will be announced for Team West. The East vs West ultimate team showdown between the world’s greatest lady professional billiards players will take place at Resorts World in Manila, Philippines on November 5th-7th, 2013 . The Queens Cup will be played on MIN Table of Korea with Andy Cloth as the Official Cloth to be used during all televised matches. Official Team Clothing by Focused Apparel. OB Cues is the Official Cue of the JBET.com Queens Cup which is co-sponsored by Miracle Slots. The Queens Cup is produced by Dragon Promotions and filmed by ABS-CBN Sports and will be live aired in over a dozen countries in five continents. The JBET.com Queens Cup will also air internationally for free on Inside POOL TV

The 19 year old Siming became a overnight sensation when she won the star studded China Open where she defeated none other than former World Champion Allison Fisher of England in the finals. She then went on to dominate the Philippines Open and came a hair short of her first World Championship Gold when she fell to Ga Young Kim of Korea, who will now join her as a teammate. Many players and experts in the world believe she has the most similar style to a men’s pro game, and many predict she will be an eventual World Champion. Her joining the squad makes Team Asia an ultimate foe that some Asian fans feel to be invincible.

” It is an honor to be chosen for Team Asia. I think the Queens Cup brings more responsibility to me instead of pressure. Although it’s a team effort, I will do my best to win every match. I’m also very glad we are playing 10-Ball which is more skillful”, said Chen.

“Siming has the most vibrant personality of all the Chinese players. It’s fitting that most of the world looks upon her as the best in China. Even at only 19 years old, she has a lot of experience and will be one of the anchors for sure”, said Cindy Lee, CEO of Dragon Promotions.

The Queens Cup will showcase the rivalry between the Asians and their western counterparts in Europe and USA, much similar to the Ryder Cup in golf or Davis Cup in tennis. The absolute best ladies from their respective countries and continents will be selected for the teams. The event will last 3 days in a 10-Ball format that will race to the first team reaching 10 matches for the win. Style of play will include singles, doubles, triples, and 4-on-4. Captains will be put to the test to create the best strategy in partnerships and chemistry of match-ups. If the matches go 9 to 9 hill hill, a final 4-on-4 play will create the dramatic conclusion.

The JBET.com Queens Cup will play all its matches on the feature MIN TV table with Andy Cloth as the surface used for this monumental competition. All clothing for the Queens Cup East & West Teams by Focused Apparel www.focusedapparel.com

JBET will joint venture with local online technology and gaming investment firm Basegame Philippines Inc and is said open new office in the Philippines in 2014. BaseGame Philippines Inc is the same company owning the only official local authorization for gaming, including Junket Operations in the famous island of Boracay. It hopes to bring the Queens Cup to Boracay towards end of next year at its planned soft opening of its foreign tourist only entertainment center.

