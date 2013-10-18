Allison Fisher Completes Mighty Team West

JBET.com Queens Cup

Manila, Philippines – 15x World Champion Allison Fisher is the final piece of the greatest western women’s team ever assembled in the sport of billiards. England, Austria, and the United States form the mighty Team West as they take on Team East from Asia which consists of China, Korea, Taiwan, and the Philippines in this year’s JBET.com Queens Cup! The many times World #1 Allison Fisher will join fellow World Champions Jasmin Ouschan (AUT), Captain Kelly Fisher(ENG) and Vivian Villarreal (USA). The East vs West ultimate team showdown between the world’s greatest lady professional billiards players will take place at Resorts World in Manila, Philippines on November 5th-7th, 2013 . The Queens Cup will be played on MIN Table of Korea with Andy Cloth as the Official Cloth to be used during all televised matches. Official Team Clothing by Focused Apparel. OB Cues is the Official Cue of the JBET.com Queens Cup which is co-sponsored by Miracle Slots. The Queens Cup is produced by Dragon Promotions and filmed by ABS-CBN Sports and will be aired live in over a dozen countries in five continents. The JBET.com Queens Cup will also air internationally for free on Inisde POOL TV.

Allison is the only player living that has been ranked #1 in the world in 4 different decade eras. Fisher won 11 World Snooker Championships before switching over to American pool and won another 4 World Championships, a record 5 US Open Championships, and a total of 144 major titles. By far, Fisher is the most accomplished player amongst all the champions in the Queens Cup.

“I have always liked the idea of team events. I think there is mutual respect both ways between the west and the eastern women “, said Fisher. “The concept of the Queens Cup is important because I think it showcases the greatest talent in the World.”

“Allison Fisher is royalty in billiards. Her charisma, style, and class will be well received during the Queens Cup”, said Cindy Lee, CEO of Dragon Promotions.

“Having Allison on the team without a doubt is huge for Team West. It’s going to be experience versus youth in an all out war at the Queens Cup. As a pool fan myself, I can’t wait!” says Charlie Williams, Executive Producer & Creator of the Queens Cup.

The JBET.com Queens Cup is predicted to be another Dragon Promotions hit with this star studded world class event, this time spotlighting women's pool

The Queens Cup will showcase the rivalry between the Asians and their western counterparts in Europe and USA, much similar to the Ryder Cup in golf or Davis Cup in tennis. The absolute best ladies from their respective countries and continents will be selected for the teams. The event will last 3 days in a 10-Ball format that will race to the first team reaching 10 matches for the win. Style of play will include singles, doubles, triples, and 4-on-4. Captains will be put to the test to create the best strategy in partnerships and chemistry of match-ups. If the matches go 9 to 9 hill hill, a final 4-on-4 play will create the dramatic conclusion.

