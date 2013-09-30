Strickland Returns to the Mosconi Cup

2013 PartyPoker.net Mosconi Cup

He’s Back!

SIX YEARS after his last appearance in the PartyPoker.net Mosconi Cup, Earl Strickland is back! The 52 year-old veteran will make his 14th Mosconi Cup appearance at the Mirage, Las Vegas from 2 to 5 December as he joins Johnny Archer, Rodney Morris, Dennis Hatch and Shane Van Boening for the 20th anniversary edition of pool’s biggest event.

‘The Pearl’ has enjoyed and endured a love/hate relationship with the event ever since his winning debut in 1996, but his 65% win percentage over 13 Mosconi Cups is still a record for the competition. Strickland has been on the winning team on no less than nine occasions and following his recent win at Turning Stone, there is a popular feeling that he is playing as good as he ever has.

“It is wonderful to have Earl back on the Mosconi Cup team this year. We all know that he brings fire and that intimidation factor to our team and the 20th Mosconi Cup would not be the same without Earl there,” US captain Johnny Archer.

Strickland will be the oldest player in this year’s Mosconi Cup but has been winning titles at the top level for 30 years. He will need to be on top of his game though in December but his recent form would indicate that he still has what it takes.

Commented Shane Van Boening; “Earl is back! He beat me couple times in New York recently and he was playing like he was in the 90s. He just recently won at Turning Stone and he’s really got some momentum going and he’s playing well. I know he will be prepared for the Mosconi Cup and the US need him on the team.”

Strickland has pressed the self-destruct button more than once at the Mosconi Cup, but with a strong team alongside him and the backing of a big pro-USA crowd at the Mirage, it’s time for the Pearl to roll back the years.

“Earl is the reason I became a pool player and he has such a powerful game, you can’t help but feel it when you watch him,” said Rodney Morris.

“I’ve been very fortunate to witness a lot of him over the years and I’m very pleased he’s on the team this year. Europe is definitely gonna feel us!” he added.

The PartyPoker.net Mosconi Cup takes place at the Mirage Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas from Monday 2nd to Thursday 5th December and features two five-man teams representing the USA and Europe.

The Europeans are the defending champions, having won 11-9 in London last December, their fifth win in six years.

Tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.com (Search ‘Mosconi Cup’) or directly from the Mirage on (+1) 702 792 7777 or 1-800-963-9634.

*This is the last of 11 announcements naming the two 2013 PartyPoker.net Mosconi Cup teams.

