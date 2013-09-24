Andy Cloth High Desert Shootout Adds $9000 for the Amateurs

Rawlins, Wyoming- The most popular tournament for amateur players in Wyoming is back for its second year! The Wyoming Open promoter E.J. Glode is bringing the 2nd Annual ANDY CLOTH HIGH DESERT SHOOTOUT to Rawlins, WY on September 27-29th to the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center. The Andy Cloth Shootout will allow all players of all levels below pro status to come compete for a $22,000 prize fund with $9000 added to the events! The event is co-sponsorsed by Polaris and supported by the Lions Club and Shively Hardware. Over 150 players will compete in different divisions of skills levels. From beginner, intermediate, and expert categories for all amateur players. This year a “hard luck” 9-Ball is being added on Sunday for players knocked out adding $500 to ease the pain as well as a $1000 added juniors tournament!

“The Andy Cloth High Desert Shootout is a great compliment to our successful Wyoming Open in Saratoga. In the Wyoming Open players and fans get to see the pros come mix it up, and now at the Andy Cloth Shootout the amateurs get to duke it out just amongst themselves ” says E.J. Glode ,Founder & Promoter of the Andy Cloth High Desert Shootout.

US Open 10-Ball Champion and Mosconi Cup 2013 player Rodney Morris with renown pro Raj Hundal of India will also be attending the festivities, purely as guests to promote the sport.

“It’s great to see Andy Cloth get involved more and more in the sport. Andy Cloth itself plays better and is more durable than any cloth I’ve played on around the world. And the prices are actually lower than all the other top brands, so it’s pretty unbeatable for room owners and homeowners who want the best playing surface”, said Rodney Morris.

Andy Cloth was founded in 1973 and has become one of the premier professional playing cloths in the world today. Manufactured in Taiwan, Andy Cloth has quickly impressed critics and professional players worldwide and has been exclusively used in major international events such as The Women’s World 9-Ball Championship, The China Open,The Beijing Open, USA’s 71st World Tournament of 14.1 in the USA, the International 10-Ball Championships in Philippines, the Wyoming Open, the High Desert Shootout and many more .

The Andy Cloth High Desert Shootout is an 8-Ball event and all played on 7ft bar tables with green Andy Pro Cloth. The Expert Division will be $5000 added, $1500 added Intermediate Division, and $500 Added Beginner Division.