World Tournament 14.1 Day 4: Immonen Running Hundreds

New York, New York – The Ice Man is heating up. Mika Immonen ran his second century with a 102 ball run against Johnny Archer. The win advanced Immonen to the final 16 and eliminated Archer from the World Tournament. It is the first time Archer has not made it to the final stage of the event. This year’s World Tournament of 14.1 has seen the 48 invited players narrowed down to 16 and now battling in the final single elimination stage races to 200. The stars are inching closer to the oldest title in the world. Dragon Promotions and Dr. Michael Fedak have brought another globally star studded field at this year’s 73rd Olhausen World Tournament hosted by Steinway Billiards in New York on August 19th-24th,2013. Live stream broadcast will be on InsidePOOL.tv

USA’s #1 Shane Van Boening handed Immonen his first and only loss in the tournament 150 to 97. Reiging World Tournament 14.1 Champ John Schmidt ran 100 to eventually hand Johnny Archer a loss. This setup the Archer/ Immonen match. After some deliberate safety exchange, MIka took a scouple scratches and then came with a run of 50. He was then stuck in the pack with no shot. Except for a possible and unlikely combination involving 5 balls. The Finnish took the flyer and made the incredible multi combo and continued his run to 102 balls. Eventually Immonen took the match. This was Mika’s second century of the event plus he had two other near century matches.

Immonen has advanced to the third and final stage of 200 points once again as he has done now in his eighth year in a row.

Mika faces USA’s Danny Barouty today at 1:30pm with the winner advancing to the quarter finals.

Other undefeated players with 5 and 0 records includes Finland’s Mika Immonen #3 seed, Scotland’s Jonni Fulcher #4 seed, China’s Wang Can #5 seed, USA’s Charlie WIlliams #6 seed. USA’s Corey Deuel and Philippines Warren Kiamco both have one loss but took the #7 and #8 seeds.

Today’s marquee TV table lineup includes:

Matches on TV stream today:

11:00am GER vs USA Hohmann & Eberle

130pm USA vs GER Hatch vs Ortmann

5pm TBA

7pm TBA

Full schedule and results of all players at www.worldstraightpool.com and at Steinway Billiards.

For frequent updates follow on www.facebook.com/Worldstraightpool

Through additional support from such sponsors such as Olhausen Tables, Championship Cloth, Aramith Balls, Amsterdam Billiards, Pool & Billiard Magazine, Master Chalk, and now FURY Cues, the absolute best pool players from around the world will arrive on the birth country of 14.1 once more to attend this prestigious event. All to vie for the coveted title of greatest straight pool player in the world.