World Tournament 14.1 Day 4: Immonen Running Hundreds

World Tournament 14.1 Day 4: Immonen Running Hundreds

The Ice Man is heating up. Mika Immonen ran his second century with a 102 ball run against Johnny Archer. The win advanced Mika to the final 16 and eliminated Archer from the World Tournament.

The Ice Man is heating up. Mika Immonen ran his second century with a 102 ball run against Johnny Archer. The win advanced Mika to the final 16 and eliminated Archer from the World Tournament.

New York, New York – The Ice Man is heating up. Mika Immonen ran his second century with a 102 ball run against Johnny Archer. The win advanced Immonen to the final 16 and eliminated Archer from the World Tournament. It is the first time Archer has not made it to the final stage of the event. This year’s World Tournament of 14.1 has seen the 48 invited players narrowed down to 16 and now battling in the final single elimination stage races to 200. The stars are inching closer to the oldest title in the world. Dragon Promotions and Dr. Michael Fedak have brought another globally star studded field at this year’s 73rd Olhausen World Tournament hosted by Steinway Billiards in New York on August 19th-24th,2013. Live stream broadcast will be on InsidePOOL.tv

USA’s #1 Shane Van Boening handed Immonen his first and only loss in the tournament 150 to 97. Reiging World Tournament 14.1 Champ John Schmidt ran 100 to eventually hand Johnny Archer a loss. This setup the Archer/ Immonen match. After some deliberate safety exchange, MIka took a scouple scratches and then came with a run of 50. He was then stuck in the pack with no shot. Except for a possible and unlikely combination involving 5 balls. The Finnish took the flyer and made the incredible multi combo and continued his run to 102 balls. Eventually Immonen took the match. This was Mika’s second century of the event plus he had two other near century matches.

Immonen has advanced to the third and final stage of 200 points once again as he has done now in his eighth year in a row.

Mika faces USA’s Danny Barouty today at 1:30pm with the winner advancing to the quarter finals.

Other undefeated players with 5 and 0 records includes Finland’s Mika Immonen #3 seed, Scotland’s Jonni Fulcher #4 seed, China’s Wang Can #5 seed, USA’s Charlie WIlliams #6 seed. USA’s Corey Deuel and Philippines Warren Kiamco both have one loss but took the #7 and #8 seeds.
Today’s marquee TV table lineup includes:

Matches on TV stream today:
11:00am GER vs USA Hohmann & Eberle
130pm USA vs GER Hatch vs Ortmann
5pm TBA
7pm TBA

Full schedule and results of all players at www.worldstraightpool.com and at Steinway Billiards.

For frequent updates follow on www.facebook.com/Worldstraightpool

Through additional support from such sponsors such as Olhausen Tables, Championship Cloth, Aramith Balls, Amsterdam Billiards, Pool & Billiard Magazine, Master Chalk, and now FURY Cues, the absolute best pool players from around the world will arrive on the birth country of 14.1 once more to attend this prestigious event. All to vie for the coveted title of greatest straight pool player in the world.

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

You must be Logged in to post comment.

Free Download Pool Hall, Billiard Management Software
  • World Cup Of Pool Philippines 2012 | Worldcups New on Finland takes the glory in Manila at 2012 PartyPoker.net World Cup of Pool
  • Golf Lessons Huntington Wv – Golf Computer Coach on Cantrell Takes Amateur Billiard Stop
  • Online Golf Lessons Hilton | Women Play Golf on The World #1 to Anchor Asia
  • Virtual Golf Games Online | Golfing For a Break Through on The Greatest Filipina Athlete to Captain Team Asia in 亚美娱乐 AM8.com Queens Cup
  • Manny Pacquiao Cup Is Getting Close To Being Underway! | AsianFightScene.com on Manny Pacquiao Cup Is Getting Close To Being Underway!
    • 9-ball Allison Fisher Ball Champion billiard billiards Billiards Tour Bustamante Caption Cue Cue Ball Derby City Double Elimination Earl Strickland efren reyes Final Four Final Match Francisco Bustamante Frederick Md Gabe Owen Games Hot Seat Insidepool inside pool inside pool mag Jasmin Ouschan Jeanette Lee Johnny Archer Karen Corr king cues Ko Match Mcdermott Cues pool Quarterfinal Match Quarterfinals Shane Van Boening Snooker Sports straight pool Tri-State Victory West Side World Cup of Pool World Pool World Pool Masters