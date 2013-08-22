UK’s Appleton #1 Seed into Second Stage of the World Tournament 14.1

Hatch Takes #2 Seed for USA

New York, New York – England’s Darren Appleton has gone undefeated and overall best record to win the #1 seed berth into the second stage of the Olhausen World Tournament 14.1. USA’s Dennis Hatch has also gone undefeated to take the #2 seed and the top 8 overall seems balanced between Europe, Asia, and the USA. This year’s World Tournament of 14.1 has seen the 48 invited players narrowed down to 24 and now battling in the double elimination stage races to 150. The remaining half of the field are inching closer to the oldest title in the world. Dragon Promotions and Dr. Michael Fedak have brought another globally star studded field at this year’s 73rd Olhausen World Tournament hosted by Steinway Billiards in New York on August 19th-24th,2013. Live stream broadcast will be on Inside POOL TV.

Appleton won his Group #5 which included his undefeated run over former Silver and Bronze finishers Mike Davis, Max Eberle. He has made 500 balls and held his 5 opponents to only 114 balls. Hatch has also made 500 balls and held his opponents to 137 balls, and was only edged out by Appleton by 23 balls. Hatch had perhaps the toughest group of the event with the likes of Johnny Archer, Jayson Shaw, and Robb Saez in his group. Saez did not qualify and Archer miraculously made it through with only 2 wins and 3 losses.

Other undefeated players with 5 and 0 records includes Finland’s Mika Immonen #3 seed, Scotland’s Jonni Fulcher #4 seed, China’s Wang Can #5 seed, USA’s Charlie WIlliams #6 seed. USA’s Corey Deuel and Philippines Warren Kiamco both have one loss but took the #7 and #8 seeds.

Today’s marquee TV table lineup includes:

Matches on TV stream today:

11:00am Schmidt vs Archer

130pm TBA

5pm TBA

7pm TBA

Full schedule and results of all players at www.worldstraightpool.com and at Steinway Billiards.

For frequent updates follow on www.facebook.com/Worldstraightpool

Through additional support from such sponsors such as Olhausen Tables, Championship Cloth, Aramith Balls, Amsterdam Billiards, Pool & Billiard Magazine, Master Chalk, and now FURY Cues, the absolute best pool players from around the world will arrive on the birth country of 14.1 once more to attend this prestigious event. All to vie for the coveted title of greatest straight pool player in the world.