Hatch Downs Ortmann: Schmidt and Hohmann Collision Course to the Semi-Finals

Hatch embraces Ortmann in a show of enormous respect for the legendary 3x World Champion

New York, New York – The Olhausen World Tournament of 14.1 is down to the final 6 players. Two Americans, three Europeans, and one Asian remain. The battle for the mantle of the greatest straight pool player in the world is now in the final single elimination stage races to 200. The stars are inching closer to the oldest title in the world. Dragon Promotions and Dr. Michael Fedak have brought another globally star studded field at this year’s 73rd Olhausen World Tournament hosted by Steinway Billiards in New York on August 19th-24th,2013. Live stream broadcast will be on Inside POOL TV

In a thrilling final 16 match, USA’s Hatch took on 2x World 14.1 Champ Oliver Ortmann and jumped to a good lead. Needing only 3 balls for the win, Hatch made the break shot but was left with a tough 1ball which he missed. Ortmann needed a big run and managed 40 balls before missing and Hatch won with a sizable margin. Ortmann received a standing ovation for his attendance and induction as this year’s 14.1 Hall of Fame inductee.

“I only needed 3 balls so I should have hit that break shot way softer”, said Hatch afterwards.

Max Eberle of the USA gave Thorsten Hohmann all he could handle as he took a 80 ball lead early on. Hohmann answered back with a 100 ball run. Eberle would take the lead once more but a missed shot costed him and Hohmann won the hard fought battle 200 to 163.

Charlie Williams was the only other undefeated American player left and took an early lead of 70 balls over Jayson Shaw of Scotland. Missed opportunities by Williams led Shaw back into the game and Shaw went onto win 200 to 165. This setup Shaw vs Hohmann, but Shaw was no match and lost to Hohmann 200 to 20 points.

“The fatigue level is a huge factor when you have to shoot in over 1000 balls in the first few days. That’s why you have to really tip your hat to these World Champions of 14.1. They make these huge runs all the way till the end of the tournament”, said Williams, producer of the World Tournament 14.1.

John Schmidt easily took apart USA #1 Shane Van Boening in a blowout match with over a 150 point lead. Schmidt had run a 100 or near it in 5 consecutive matches and is on fire as he was in 2012.

The Schmidt and Hatch quarter finals will decide which American will represent the USA on the final day tomorrow. The winner gets Hohmann which will be an epic match.

Through additional support from such sponsors such as Olhausen Tables, Championship Cloth, Aramith Balls, Amsterdam Billiards, Pool & Billiard Magazine, Master Chalk, and now FURY Cues, the absolute best pool players from around the world will arrive on the birth country of 14.1 once more to attend this prestigious event. All to vie for the coveted title of greatest straight pool player in the world.