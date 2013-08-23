Four World 14.1 Champions in the Hunt for Another World Tournament Title

New York, New York – The event started with four past World Tournament 14.1 champions entered into the event. After 650-800 balls made and 6-8 match battles, all four of the four have made it to the final stage of the championship. This year’s Olhausen World Tournament of 14.1 has seen the 48 invited players narrowed down to 16 and now battling in the final single elimination stage races to 200. The stars are inching closer to the oldest title in the world. Dragon Promotions and Dr. Michael Fedak have brought another globally star studded field at this year’s 73rd Olhausen World Tournament hosted by Steinway Billiards in New York on August 19th-24th,2013. Live stream broadcast will be on InsidePOOL.tv

USA’s John Schmidt still looks like the best bet to win the title again which would make him the first man this century to do so in a repeat. Schmidt has run a century plus several 90 and 80 ball runs each of his last 4 matches. He defeated Johnny Archer and NYC’s Michael Yednak yesterday to advance.

France’s Stephan Cohen took a surprise loss to USA’s Danny Barouty but then bounced back and eliminated USA’s Tony Robles.

Germany’s Thorsten Hohmann defeated Philippines Jose Parica 150-90 and then crushed Scotland’s Jonni Fulcher 150 to 38.

Finally Germany’s Oliver Ortmann had a very long day with a 150-69 win over fellow German Ralph Eckert, and then took a 150-98 loss to England’s Darren Appleton. Ortmann bounced back with a 150 to 56 win over USA’s Mike Davis.

Interestingly, all four past World Tournament 14.1 Champions have taken a loss in the event this year. Which shows the level of competition in 14.1 has risen greatly in the past few years since the 2006 revival.

Today:

Schmidt (USA) vs Van Boening (USA)

Ortmann (GER) vs Hatch (USA)

Hohmann (GER) vs Eberle (USA)

Cohen (FRA) vs Kiamco (PHL)

Matches on TV stream today:

11:00am Hohmann (GER) vs Eberle (USA)

130pm Ortmann (GER) vs Hatch (USA)

5pm TBA

7pm TBA

Through additional support from such sponsors such as Olhausen Tables, Championship Cloth, Aramith Balls, Amsterdam Billiards, Pool & Billiard Magazine, Master Chalk, and now FURY Cues, the absolute best pool players from around the world will arrive on the birth country of 14.1 once more to attend this prestigious event. All to vie for the coveted title of greatest straight pool player in the world.