Appleton Breaks World Record in 14.1 with Perfect 200 Run

Appleton Breaks World Record in 14.1 with Perfect 200 Run

UK's Darren Appleton has shattered all previous high runs in any major 14.1 event in the history of the sport. All Photos by Charles Eames Photography Official Photograpaher of the World Tournament 14.1

UK’s Darren Appleton has shattered all previous high runs in any major 14.1 event in the history of the sport. All Photos by Charles Eames Photography Official Photograpaher of the World Tournament 14.1

New York, New York – Darren Appleton of the United Kingdom has done something no player has done in the 102 years of pocket billiards championships. Appleton on his first opening offensive inning ran a perfect 200 point game. This put him in the record books with a 200 to 1 score over Filipino world champ Francisco Bustamante. Dragon Promotions and Dr. Michael Fedak have brought another globally star studded field at this year’s 73rd Olhausen World Tournament hosted by Steinway Billiards in New York on August 19th-24th,2013. Live stream broadcast will be on www.insidepool.tv with the video being available on Inside POOL’s Youtube Channel later this year.

Bustamante made his first offensive attempt on a long distance ball but was then stuck with no easy shot next. He went for a tough combo and missed leaving the rack open for Appleton. Francisco would never leave his seat again. For the next 1 hour and 40 minutes Appleton ran rack after rack in precision. Eventually he broke the World Tournament record of 73 events with a 175 which was previously held by Thorsten Hohmann. And then he broke the all time record at any major at 183 which was set at a old US Open 14.1 by Joe Procita. As the audience cheered and the pressure mounted ball by ball, the steely nerved Appleton never slowed down. He eventually hit the final breakshot and made 2 more balls to make a perfect 2 century run and win the match at 200 points which he left the table unfinished without a miss.

“I’ve been telling my friends for days now that after watching Appleton play many matches, he really plays the right way. He plays great patterns and comes with the tough shots when he has to as well”, commented John Schmidt, 2012 World Tournament 14.1 Champion.

“I really didn’t know what the record was until they announced it during the run. I was just wanting to get to 170. But I was pretty happy when I heard I broke the World Tournament record. It feels really good”, said Appleton.

When asked when did he feel he could get the 200 balls Darren answered,”When I ran 80 I felt that I could do it because I felt really good the way I was hitting the balls.” Appleton actually ran a 150 unfinished in practice before the match today in warm-ups.

When asked what has motivated him so much during the run he answered,” My fiance Angie reminded me we have a big wedding bill to pay soon!” he laughs.

Appleton was all smiles when he broke record after record.

Appleton was all smiles when he broke record after record.

“I would have continued my run if we had 2-3 hours before the finals.” Appleton left his run unfinished and Bustamante humorously swiped all the balls after his run in any case.

Full schedule and results of all players at www.worldstraightpool.com and at Steinway Billiards.

For frequent updates follow on www.facebook.com/Worldstraightpool

Through additional support from such sponsors such as Olhausen Tables, Championship Cloth, Aramith Balls, Amsterdam Billiards, Pool & Billiard Magazine, Master Chalk, and now FURY Cues, the absolute best pool players from around the world will arrive on the birth country of 14.1 once more to attend this prestigious event. All to vie for the coveted title of greatest straight pool player in the world.

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

You must be Logged in to post comment.

Free Download Pool Hall, Billiard Management Software
  • World Cup Of Pool Philippines 2012 | Worldcups New on Finland takes the glory in Manila at 2012 PartyPoker.net World Cup of Pool
  • Golf Lessons Huntington Wv – Golf Computer Coach on Cantrell Takes Amateur Billiard Stop
  • Online Golf Lessons Hilton | Women Play Golf on The World #1 to Anchor Asia
  • Virtual Golf Games Online | Golfing For a Break Through on The Greatest Filipina Athlete to Captain Team Asia in 亚美娱乐 AM8.com Queens Cup
  • Manny Pacquiao Cup Is Getting Close To Being Underway! | AsianFightScene.com on Manny Pacquiao Cup Is Getting Close To Being Underway!
    • 9-ball Allison Fisher Ball Champion billiard billiards Billiards Tour Bustamante Caption Cue Cue Ball Derby City Double Elimination Earl Strickland efren reyes Final Four Final Match Francisco Bustamante Frederick Md Gabe Owen Games Hot Seat Insidepool inside pool inside pool mag Jasmin Ouschan Jeanette Lee Johnny Archer Karen Corr king cues Ko Match Mcdermott Cues pool Quarterfinal Match Quarterfinals Shane Van Boening Snooker Sports straight pool Tri-State Victory West Side World Cup of Pool World Pool World Pool Masters