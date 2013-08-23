APA Family Mourns the Passing of Co-Founder and Billiard Hall of Famer Larry Hubbart

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO (August 23, 2013) — The APA network is sad to report the passing of APA Co-Founder and Billiard Hall of Famer Larry Hubbart. Hubbart, passed away on August 22 at his home after a long battle with various health issues. Hubbart leaves behind his wife, Nancy, six children, eight grandchildren and countless family and friends.

Originally from Rochester, N.Y., Hubbart was one of the top professional poolplayers of his era during the late 70s and early 80s, winning numerous titles including the 1976 U.S. Open 8-Ball Championship, 1977 World 9-Ball Championship and the 1979 World 8-Ball Championship.

He will best be remembered however for bringing countless amateurs to the sport of pool through the APA Leagues. In the late 70s, Hubbart teamed with partner Terry Bell, to establish the vision for the APA Pool Leagues. That vision lead to an organization that today boasts more than a quarter-million active members and hosts the world’s largest pool tournament.

“We’re all extremely saddened by Larry’s passing. He was a great man who was dedicated to his family, his business and to the sport of pool. Larry fought a very courageous battle the past few years, and we hope he has finally found some peace. Our prayers go out to Nancy and the entire Hubbart family,” said APA President Renee Lyle.

Hubbart’s last public appearance came in October 2010, when he and Bell were inducted in into the Billiard Hall of Fame.

It was perhaps the crowning achievement for a life devoted to the sport of pool.

